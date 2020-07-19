Following the announcement of Prince Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret nuptials, Buckingham Palace has today released two new photos of the happy couple.

The images show the bride and groom on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and show off more details of the stunning dress Beatrice was loaned by the Queen.

The photographer, Benjamin Wheeler, snapped the Princess and Mapelli Mozzi following their small ceremony, attended by the Queen and Prince Philip and a grand total of 20 guests, including the brides parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Two more stunning images were today released by the palace. Photo / Benjamin Wheeler, Pool

The official Royal Family Twitter account posted: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day."

Beatrice's new husband also shared the images on his personal social media account, before deleting them not long after. The original caption quoted an E.E. Cummings poem, stating "I carry you in my heart". It is understood this poem was also read during the socially distanced wedding service.

The images also showcase a more detailed view of the striking dress, a vintage heavily embellished gown by Norman Hartnell, which was loaned to Beatrice by the Queen for her big day.

The gown was perfectly altered to fit the 31-year-old and on trend puff sleeve details were added.

The Queen previously wore the gown to the 1962 premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in London.

Beatrice also wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, also worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.