The election is nearly two months away, but that doesn't mean Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hasn't got time for a laugh.

The Prime Minister played a part in last night's Mt Albert event that hosted many politicians and celebrities in a "light-hearted debate."

The moot was "Politicians are more insufferable than celebrities".

Team one featured former British TV host, Noel Edmonds, comedian Laura Daniel and the Labour party candidate for Epsom Camila Belich.

Team two featured comedian Joseph Moore, Labour party candidate for Auckland Central Helen White and comedian Jesse Griffin.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Mt Albert Great Debate has been a staple of the local electorate committee fundraising calendar dating back to Helen Clark. A great night was had by all."

The former Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds said it was a privilege to be invited.

"It was quite emotional," Edmonds said.

Edmonds said he felt like his team won.

"Jacinda had selective hearing," he joked.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Noel Edmonds and Noel's wife Liz Davies. Photo / Supplied

Edmonds with Melanie Bracewell and Laura Daniel. Photo / Supplied

The Prime Minister called it a draw, in the spirit of the evening.

Edmonds moved to New Zealand in September last year and has since launched Positivity Radio New Zealand that has put 100 channels on the air.

The Edmonds family first came to New Zealand in 2016 and loved it and after a second visit in 2018 decided to make it their permanent home.

Edmonds described moving as "like they were coming home".

"[We] felt a calling [and] fell in love with the people."

The night opened with an entrance from comedian Melanie Bracewell, whose impression of Jacinda Ardern went viral earlier this year.

Bracewell then welcomed Jacinda on to the stage as her "doppelganger".

The performance debuted on TikTok last night.

Former Good Morning host Mary Lambie said the evening was terrific.

"[I] was blown away by the Prime Minister."

Lambie said even Ardern's husband, Clarke Gayford popped by after putting Neve to bed.