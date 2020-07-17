Turns out we've all been straining pasta wrong.

At least that's according to a now-viral TikTok video which shows a very different way to get rid of excess water – and it's blowing people's minds.

In a video that's been viewed more than 594,000 times, @real_ensee shows first how most of us strain our pasta by holding the sieve over the sink while pouring the pot's contents into it.

He then demonstrates "how it was made to be used" – with the sieve placed inside the pot on top of its contents.

The man then tilts the pot so the water pours through the sieve into the sink.

In the comments @real_ensee wrote that he used the "life hack" as he "usually cooks a lot of pasta in one go" and the move "puts less strain on your wrist".

The post got hundreds of comments, with people raving over the "insanely smart" solution to straining pasta.

"TikTok has taught me more than school ever has," one commented, while another added: "I think you've just changed my life."

This TikTok user has revealed how we're really meant to strain pasta. Photo / Supplied

But not everyone was convinced by the hack, with many people pointing out the strainer would be designed differently if it was supposed to be used that way.

"It would be flat if it was meant for that," one person wrote, while another added: "It only works when your strainer and pot are the same size."

Others didn't like the idea of not being able to rinse their boiled pasta before they ate it if they used the TikTok method, while more than one person pointed out you were missing out on flavour.

"You should save the pasta water for cooking, it is so, so good," one person commented.