Princess Beatrice has married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret Windsor ceremony after her big day was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Buckingham Palace has as yet not confirmed the wedding however British media reports say it has taken place.

The royal couple are believed to have wed in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park with Prince Andrew, the Queen and Prince Philip present and around 20 guests.

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, known as Edo, announced their engagement last September which took place in Italy.

They were due to marry at St James' Palace on May 29 but were forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. It came on the same day the government announced an easing of virus restrictions that would allow 30 guests at weddings from August 1.

WHO IS EDOARDO MAPELLI MOZZI?

Mr Mapelli Mozzi is a property tycoon known as Edo. The couple began dating in the northern autumn of 2018 after having been family friends for years.

They were also recovering from separate heartbreaks when they began dating.

Beatrice had split from longtime boyfriend Dave Clark in 2016 after a decade together, and Edoardo had recently broken off his engagement to architect Dara Huang, whom he had lived with in London.

Beatrice will now become mother to his young son, Wolfie, who he shares with ex-fiancee Dara Huang, who gave the couple her blessing after their engagement.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She is not a full-time royal but works for artificial intelligence company Afiniti, as vice president of partnerships and strategy.

The Queen had to leave the ceremony early in order to present a knighthood to Captain Tom Moore, an NHS fundraising hero on Friday afternoon local time.

A friend of the couple told The Sun, the wedding was arranged for Friday so the Queen could be there before she leaves for Balmoral at the end fo the months.

"A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus," the friend said.

"They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity.

"So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it.

"They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge.

"They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right."