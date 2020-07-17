It's no mean feat - or should that be feet?

A Chinese firefighter has revealed the toll the job has taken on his feet after he was left with deathly pale, wrinkled and munted feet caused during his efforts to rescue victims of a landslide.

On July 8, the Hubei province experienced a number of landslides and firefighters worked overtime to save lives.

A total of 69 firefighters were called to search for the nine residents buried under the debris of the landslip.

After more than 30 hours of rescue, all nine citizens were found. Eight had died but one elderly woman survived and was in stable condition, according to Hubei Fire and Rescue.

A Chinese firefighter's feet, swollen and wrinkly after the man worked more than 30 hours in a rescue attempt after a landslide. Photo / Hubei Fire and Rescue

But the rescue has taken a toll.

The firefighter's feet have been described as looking like a mummy or a naked mole-rat.

Chinese citizens were quick to laud the hero, thanking him for his sacrifice.

"This is heart-breaking. You are a true fighter. Thank you so much for your dedicated service!" one said.

Another one said: "Oh my god, so much respect to you! Please stay safe."

The disaster was the result of China's worst deluge in decades, which has forced multiple provinces to adopt "wartime" measures, according to state media.

So far, the floods have killed 141 people and affected more than 38 million residents in 27 provinces.