A 3-year-old boy was left temporarily paralysed after being bitten by a snake while on a picnic with his family in the UK.

The Wise family were on an outing at the Lightwater Country park west of London when their son Lewis was searching for his toys in the long grass on Sunday.

Seconds later, Lewis let out a "massive scream" and began howling in pain.

Lewis had been bitten by a poisonous adder and was rushed to hospital.

Advertisement

He was "in excruciating pain", with the attack leaving his foot black, swollen, bruised and the 3-year-old temporally paralysed.

The tot, aged just 3, was given two vials of antivenom. Photo / Daniel Wise

Images show Lewis lying in a hospital bed, where he was given three vials of antivenom and morphine.

Daniel Wise, his father, has urged parents to be cautious about snakes after the "horrifying" incident.

Speaking to SurreyLive, the 39-year-old said: "We think he may have trod on it by accident and it latched onto his leg. It was instant and then he was in excruciating pain.

"His whole leg swelled up and it went all the way up to his groin area. His foot has basically gone black, it's all swollen and bruised.

"We were trying to keep his heart rate low.

Lewis's foot just after he was bitten and left in severe pain. Photo / Daniel Wise

"You have to keep your children calm because the faster your heart pumps, the quicker the venom goes around your body."

Wise said the snake was well camouflaged.

Advertisement

Adders are the UK's only venomous snakes. An estimated 50 to 100 people are bitten by them every year.

Wise has urged parents to take extra caution in long grass, especially with snakes being more visible due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Due to Covid-19, we have not been going to these places and now all of our paths are crossing again.

"People should not be going near them or trying to catch them, they should be left alone. Parents need to be aware of the dangers."