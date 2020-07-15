Sarah Jessica Parker cannot wait to get back on NZ soil, the star revealed during a blending of her lastest Kiwi-made wine.

It's the second wine she's created with Invivo & Co partners Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron - but because of travel restrictions, the trio had to use a bit of Kiwi ingenuity to craft their second sauvignon blanc.

They blended the wine over a two-hour Zoom call using Marlborough sav blanc samples shipped to Parker's New York home, along with wine blending equipment.

Cameron and Lightbourne tuned in from the tiny Waikato village of Te Kauwhata, where the Invivo Winery is.

Parker even attempted a Kiwi accent as they sipped and swirled, pronouncing "blending" "bleendeeng".

And her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, even made a cameo appearance on the call to give his thoughts on the wine.

"You drink wine with your nose, didn't one of you tell me that?" he said.

Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron worked with Parker on the wine. Photo / Supplied

Parker was "shocked" with the end result.

"This is special, definitely ... it's super sophisticated and super cool."

She also hopes she'll be able to come back to New Zealand in person, labelling it "my dream".

"It's just another reason to want the world to get healthy again."

Cameron says the 2020 blend is "going to be a treat".

"I was so worried as competing with our first sauvignon blanc felt slightly daunting given its success and our love for it," Parker says.

"But I am supremely excited about this blend and I'm so eager for its launch in September.

"I look forward to the next occasion that we can be together, sooner rather than later, in New Zealand, that's my dream."