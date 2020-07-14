Whether you think pineapple should be on pizza or not, there's one thing that is for certain - it should surely be turned into a cider.
One Kiwi company decided to do New Zealanders a solid and create pineapple cider, and people are going bonkers over it.
Thanks to Good George Brewing, we can now sip on a pineapple cider and pretend we are sitting on a beach in the sun (when really we're wrapped in a blanket watching Netflix).
The fruity brew is described as a juicy, sweet bright yellow drink, bursting with pineapple.
And to make you feel even better about counting this towards your daily fruit intake, this cider also has real fruit pulp- so keep it cold to keep it fresh.
Kiwis have expressed their love for Good George's creation, with many saying it's a dream come true.
"I could get behind this," one said.
Another added: "I don't usually like cider but this is a game changer!"
The Good George pineapple cider is only a small batch, so you can buy yours here, or in the Good George outlets listed below:
• Good George Dining Hall, Frankton
• Good Neighbour, Rototuna
• Good Union, Cambridge
• Good George Taproom, Mission Bay
• Good George North Wharf, Auckland
• Good Local, Pyes Pa
• Good Merchant, Matamata
- With ZM