While New Zealand is getting used to life after lockdown, discussions have been sparked around the globe about how to host events and stay safe.

A post on UK site Mumsnet revealed one woman's strange rule for her guests whom she invited over for a "garden lunch", according to Newshub.

The invite insisted that guests weren't allowed inside her house at all, not even to use the toilet.

One of the invitees posted on the forum about whether the invite was unreasonable, as she'd been asked to bring along "a bottle of Prosecco and a contribution to the lunch".

"She has said that she is not allowing people in her home at all, even to use a separate downstairs loo. Now that is, of course, her right, but then why invite people over to lunch?"

The guest added that she needs the toilet every hour or hour and a half, and said that meant she would have to drive to the lunch when she would usually walk.

It also meant she wouldn't be able to drink any of the Prosecco and she wouldn't be able to stay very long.

Guests wondered why the woman was even hosting a party in the first place. Photo / 123rf

The guest suggested everyone bring along their own antiseptic wipes to clean down the toilet after using it, but the host wasn't "comfortable" with that.

"I've offered to host at my house but she wants it at hers - I'm guessing so she can use the toilet and not have to drive," she explained.

And most people agreed it was an unfair request, especially after asking guests to contribute to the lunch.

"If she isn't allowing others to use the loo she shouldn't invite people over. I do get her anxiety but for me no toilet, no lunch!" one person commented.

"If she's not happy with you peeing on her lawn I wouldn't visit," another said.

But since coronavirus is still a big threat in many parts of the world, others thought it made sense.

"I'm part of a group of friends doing garden visits without loo access. We just go before we go," one person commented.

"If you drive you could go for an hour? I think it would be fine to say you'd like to see them but will need the loo so won't stay too long," another suggested.