The lawyer for Virginia Roberts says Prince Andrew is definitely featured in the tapes filmed by Jeffrey Epstein.

David Boies, who represents Virginia Roberts, is confident the tapes exist and that the Duke of York is on them.

Roberts accuses Andrew of sexually assaulting her and her lawyer claims the Duke of York would have been secretly filmed during his visits to the homes of convicted paedophile Epstein.

"There is no doubt Prince Andrew would have been captured on footage filmed in rooms and private areas of Epstein's property," Boies said.

Lawyer says Prince Andrew would have been caught in the secret recordings Epstein had of every room in his various properties. Photo / Getty Images

Boies represents more than a dozen Epstein victims, including Roberts who says the royal had sex with her three times, one of them when she was only 17.

The lawyer told the Daily Mail he is certain Andrew would have been caught in the secret recordings Epstein had of every room in the house.

"We know there were cameras throughout the New York mansion and in Epstein's other properties. We know there were a multitude of cameras and very large quantities of tapes," he told the British newspaper.

"Prince Andrew would have been included. He would certainly have been included among the people who would have been captured on the tapes."

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

Several of Epstein's victims reported seeing the surveillance cameras in the rooms.

Maria Farmer, who claims that Epstein assaulted her and her sister in the 1990s, claimed to have seen a "media room" which had TVs set up with feeds from pinhole surveillance cameras dotted around the Manhattan mansion.

"It was all videoed all the time. I asked him [Epstein], 'What do you do with all this?' And he said, 'I keep it all in my safe'," Farmer alleged.

Evidence that the footage exists is yet to surface.

Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

The lawyer says is he "quite confident" the tapes exist but says they may have been "destroyed" or someone could be "concealing" them.

"There are emails to be sure. Perhaps other communications," he added.

"We have evidence on that related to the PR co-ordination and we have bits and pieces that sort of came up in an unstructured way and what we're trying to do is get a complete inventory."