A photographer who has covered the royal family for generations has revealed that Prince Harry's relationship with the media went "completely sour" after Meghan Markle came on the scene and claimed she had "no intention" of ever living in the UK.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, 79, had a forty-year career covering the royal family and was a favourite of the late Princess Diana, who referred to the veteran lesnman as "our Arthur".

Edwards has spoken out about the effect that the Duchess of Sussex had on Harry and claimed that, despite the extensive renovations at Frogmore House, she never planned on living in the UK.

"All that house refurbishment at Frogmore and the money that they spent on that, she had no intention of staying here," Edwards told TalkRadio.

Advertisement

"I think the moment she married Harry it was 'right, let's get out of here as quick as we can,'" he added. "I mean, it was ridiculous."

"It's not in her plans and she is dragging Harry along and unfortunately, he's gone along with it."

Despite photographing Harry since his birth, the photographer said their relationship is now in tatters.

"Unfortunately for the last couple of years, he has gone completely sour," Edwards said in the TalkRadio interview.

"He didn't talk to me for a year. I've been photographing him since he was born, and it was down to her."

Prince Charles talks to Arthur Edwards at an event in 2018. Photo / Getty

Edwards criticised Harry earlier this week after the Duke of Sussex took shots at the Commonwealth, urging the royal to "stop listening to his wife".

In a video call with Commonwealth youth leaders, Harry said: "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past."

"And I think so many people have done such an amazing, incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge on here that there's so much more still to do," Harry added.

Advertisement

Edwards wrote in The Sun: "Prince Harry is entitled to his views. But in criticising the Commonwealth – the organisation closest to his grandmother's heart – he has simply lost the plot."