Jack Whitehall has claimed the Duchess of Cambridge's old school won't let anyone beat her sporting achievements.

The 32-year-old comic was a pupil at Marlborough College, the Wiltshire private school which the 38-year-old royal attended before him, and he finds it suspicious that while several records have been broken in recent years, ones set by the duchess - who was known as Kate Middleton before her marriage to Prince William - have still not been bettered.

He said: "Kate Middleton is on all the record boards and holds school records - some of which are 20 years old and have never been broken.

"It makes you raise an eyebrow a little as to the validity of some of those awards, bearing in mind every other school record has been broken in recent history other than Kate's.

"Maybe there is some lenient timekeeping going on at sports days now to make sure her name stays up there."

The former League of their Own panellist joked the school regard him as their "dirty little secret" because he doesn't get mentioned by them as much as their regal past pupil does.

He told the Sun newspaper: "I went to the same secondary school as Kate Middleton and she's someone they like to talk about.

"I've been sending them a letter each year saying maybe now it's time to put me in the school prospectus or on the walls.

"I feel like I'm their dirty little secret."

And it's not just his secondary school that have snubbed Jack because The Dragon School in Oxford, which he attended before Marlborough College, would rather "bang on" about the achievements of former tennis player Tim Henman than his successes.

He added: "It's the same with my first school [The Dragon School in Oxford] - all they ever bang on about is Tim Henman."