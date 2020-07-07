An elderly dog was left tied up and alone outside a boarding kennel in the UK with a note saying he had not "lernt to be good".

Staff at Jasmil Kennels in Kent found the heartbreaking scene on July 6, discovering the forlorn pet tied up with a note that read: "'Hello, pls can you take me inn as my owner has abandoned me after 10 years because I have not lernt to be good, so I have been returned here where he found me".

The local Swale Borough Council Stray Dog Service shared photos of the dog on social media and appealed for information.

The note left with the dog. Photo / Swale Borough Council

They wrote: "This elderly black Labrador was found tied up to railings at Jasmil Kennels this morning. We would very much like to speak to the owner to establish why the dog has been abandoned."

The council confirmed they had taken the dog into care while they investigated and said that any information related to the dog would be treated in confidence.

Members of the public slammed the owner's actions and labelled the dog's situation as "heart-breaking".

"Why do people do such nasty cruel things?" asked one person and the council was flooded with offers to take on the dog.

The council was flooded with offers to re-home the elderly dog. Photo / Swale Borough Council

The mystery was later solved, with the council posting an update to Facebook to announce it had found the owner.

"Having fully investigated the elderly dog left abandoned on Monday, we were able to get in contact with his owner, and all is not what it first seemed. We are now taking appropriate action based on the situation and circumstances."

It also said that the owner's extended family "know and love the dog" and had stepped up and offered to "take the dog on so that it can live out the latter part of its life in a safe secure home, with people it knows".