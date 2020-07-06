When right-wing US TV personality 'Judge' Jeanine Pirro shared a photo of herself wearing a mask at an event, it was another detail in the photo that captured all the attention.

Eagle-eyed model and influencer Chrissy Teigen spotted that Pirro was looking at a familiar photo on her phone and caller her out on it.

"Jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone?" she hilariously tweeted.

It was a small detail in an otherwise unremarkable photo of a masked Pirro posing at an event, her phone lying on the table in front of her.

And on the phone was a photo that Teigen shared showing her sunburned chest.

jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone https://t.co/69MW72y0YM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020

Teigen posted the photo last week, which shows her standing in front of a mirror holding her breasts, with the caption: "Before you ask, I did!!!" in reference to her admission she had spent too long in the sun.

Pirro has yet to respond.

Teigen has been sharing updates on her breasts recently after removing implants she had inserted when she was 20.

She said the implants had "been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," revealing that she wanted to "zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort".

Teigen said her breast surgery went "perfectly" and shared two notes she had received from her 4-year-old daughter Luna.

"Bye boobies," one read.

The other said: "Have fun pulling your boobies out. Love Luna."

Teigen said she was "so so so so so sore" but the note made the pain go away "for half a minute at least".