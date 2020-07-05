Naomi Campbell has bared almost all for a photo shoot inside a New York City subway.

The 50-year-old model posted pictures of herself wearing nothing but a Valentino handbag on her Instagram account.

In one photo, Campbell is sitting on a bench and covers most of her body with the red designer bag.

She also poses inside a subway car and while waiting for a train with a black designer bag.

In the caption, Campbell notes the pictures are unpublished photos which may reassure fans she had not taken the snaps during the pandemic.

Campbell is known for her "germophobe" ways, and has shared photos of herself wearing a full hazmat suit to the airport amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans joked her photoshoot didn't exactly comply with her strict, bacteria-avoiding behaviour:

"You made sure to sanitise everything down before, right?"

"Our Naomi barefoot in the subway??? That paycheck must have been PHAT [sic]".

"I hope the floor has been sanitised."

"How did a germophobe like you do this and look STUNNING while doing it?"

In July last year, Campbell posted her extensive flight routine on YouTube. In the video the model uses antibacterial wipes to sanitise the overhead lockers, her seat, tray table, and the TV screen - as well as everything else in reach.

"Dettol wipes. Clean everything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch. All this stuff ... anything that you put your hands on," she told viewers in the YouTube video.

"This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better."