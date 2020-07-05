Cadbury has announced that its new Caramilk Hokey Pokey blocks are available on shelves today — and I can confirm that it's delicious.

The special-edition chocolate brings together two iconic Kiwi treats – a golden blend of caramelised white chocolate and hokey pokey pieces.

The treat is available in supermarkets and dairies nationwide from today, but sweet-tooth fans will need to get in quick as the chocolate is only available for a limited time.

"After the overwhelming response, we received following the permanent return of Cadbury Caramilk our chocolate makers began working on developing a new flavour pairing for loyal Caramilk fans in New Zealand," Jo Turner from Cadbury New Zealand said.

Cadbury has also partnered up with InterCity's Sky City bus terminal, which will be offering complimentary blocks of Cadbury Caramilk Hokey Pokey to passengers on selected dates for their journeys.

Fans also have the chance to win a Cadbury Caramilk Hokey Pokey prize pack including a $200 InterCity travel voucher to anywhere in New Zealand that InterCity stops by keeping an eye on the InterCity's social media channels

"Kiwis are rightly proud of the iconic places and tastes of New Zealand and are looking to explore more of their own backyard and spend quality time with family and friends. What better way to encourage people to come together and share a unique treat such as Cadbury Caramilk Hokey Poke, than by planning a road trip. That way people can discover their country as well as the taste of two Kiwi flavour icons coming together," Turner said.

"We are excited to hear what Kiwis think of this partnership of Cadbury Caramilk and hokey pokey and share their own togetherness moments with us."