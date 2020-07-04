A talented young dancer has lost a hand after a horrific trampoline accident in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Vienna Hayers, 12, has to have her right hand amputated after a failed flip attempt on a trampoline caused a "very serious and complex elbow injury" on June 10, a GoFundMe to raise money for her family said.

The girl underwent several surgeries to try and get blood to circulate to her hand and was even transferred to another hospital for another emergency surgery, but unfortunately surgeons couldn't save her right hand.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised at least $20,000 to help them pay for future costs.

"Throughout all of this Vienna has remained so incredibly strong and brave. Her superstar spirit will not let this stop her from achieving her dreams," the page reads.

"Vienna's family have received so many offers of help. They certainly do not expect gifts but there are some things that will enable Vienna to lead an independent life with one hand at home and at school.

The dance studio Vienna attends is raising money to help with her recovery so she can return to dancing again soon. Photo / JustGiving

"Vienna is a smiley superstar 12-year-old who is now facing a huge change in her life, we are hoping to raise enough to purchase a laptop and iPad.

"We hope these will help Vienna adapt and make things easier for her new way of life."

The dance studio where Hayers takes classes is also fundraising towards rehabilitation equipment and adaptions to aid Vienna's recovery.

"Vienna is a talented 12-year-old dancer, who attends Sharnbrook Academy and Elev8 Studios. She is a huge part of our dance school – starting out as a tiny tot and progressing to 12 classes a week," Elev 8 Studios wrote on JustGiving.

"Vienna is an assistant in all of our baby classes, a soloist and group member on our competition team and most importantly a friend to everyone.

"Her shining smile is always on display and her enthusiasm is contagious."

Talented dancer, Vienna, 12, had her hand amputated following a trampoline accident. Photo / JustGiving

Because the accident happened during the Covid-19 lockdown in the UK, only one parent was able to be with Hayers while she was in hospital. No other visitors were allowed, according to Elev8.

"She's just been incredible. She's been telling the doctors, 'This is not going to stop me'," her mother Michelle told the Mirror.

"Vienna was right-hand dominant before so she's having to adjust to using her left hand, but she's been amazing."

While Hayers' mother stays with her in hospital, her father and brother were renovating her room to accommodate the huge change.

According to the dance studio, the first thing Vienna asked after the being told about the amputation was whether she would be able to dance again.

"There may be some bumps along the way, but we can help to support her over them and fund the required practical aids," the JustGiving page reads.

"Vienna is a shining star who is determined in her recovery.

"As her dance family, we all know the strength of character she possesses ... if you have ever met Vienna at a festival, you will know that she always has a smile and 'well done' for everyone."