An 18-year-old model with Down syndrome is the latest model to start in a Gucci Beauty campaign - and she's breaking social media records for the brand.

Ellie Goldstein has starred in the Gucci Beauty campaign, photographed by David PD Hyde, which has been featured online by Vogue in Italy.

Goldstein is seen in the photos wearing Gucci Mascara L'Obscur.

"I designed L'Obscur mascara for an authentic person who uses makeup to tell their story of freedom, in their way," Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, said.

"We called it L'Obscur because this word balances charm and mystery," he added.

Goldstein's modelling agency shared a photo of the model in the Gucci campaign on Instagram, stating it was the label's "biggest liked post EVER".

The photo, posted to Instagram, currently has more than 804,000 likes.

"I love this. Thank you for this amazing opportunity and a fabulous day shooting," Goldstein said.

Instagram users love the latest campaign. "Beauty beyond limits," one person commented.

Another one described Goldstein as "a shining soul".

"Can this please be our new normal, we are ready for it," someone else said.