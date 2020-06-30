Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday over the weekend, and a small detail in her photos from the event is causing a stir among fans.

Her Instagram followers spotted a new piece of jewellery on her ring finger, leading many to wonder if the reality star is engaged to her ex and father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, according to the Daily Mail.

Khloe sported a huge pear-shaped diamond on her engagement finger as she posed with her hand on her younger brother Rob's chest in a sibling photo.

"Can we talk about that huge rock on her ring finger please?!!" one fan commented.

"We gonna pretend we don't see that ring on her finger orrrrrrr," another wrote.

Rumours of a reconciliation were sparked after it was revealed Tristan and Khloe have been quarantining and parenting their daughter together amid the pandemic.

According to a source for People magazine, the two are "clearly enjoying each other's company".

"The lockdown made them closer.

"Tristan has been on his best behaviour. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloe would get back with him."

The insider added that Khloe wasn't dating anyone else.

"They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."

Khloe and Tristan split shortly after True's birth in 2018 following the NBA star's affairs with several women.

They have remained cordial for their daughter's sake.