Prince Harry is "secretly tortured" over his break with the Royal Family and is suffering cabin fever in LA, according to new claims.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be struggling with his new life after leaving the UK with wife Meghan Markle, according to The Sun.

In new book Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, writers Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claimed the prince, 35, was finding it difficult to adjust to his new life.

The situation worsened when his father Prince Charles, 71, contracted coronavirus.

"On top of it all, he's got cabin fever," a source claimed.

"It was far from an ideal situation. Harry's gone from feeling excited about the move to feeling secretly tortured."

He's also reportedly missing his family, as it's "hitting home for him that Charles and the Queen aren't going to be around forever" as he's in lockdown at Tyler Perry's multi-million dollar mansion.

Another source claimed that Meghan, 38, is trying her best to support Harry in his new life.

Meghan is doing her best to help Harry adjust to his new life. Photo / Getty Images

"She's assuring [Harry] that once things go back to normal, he'll love their new life in LA.

"Meghan wants to take him hiking and talks about the local polo club and how much he'll love surfing."

It comes after rumours the couple had signed on with the same speaking agency as the Obamas.

It was reported the couple had joined the Harry Walker Agency, which includes the Clintons, Obamas, Serena and Venus Williams, and Oprah Winfrey as clients.

It was also revealed today that Harry and Meghan are set to attend the Hollywood premiere of the new James Bond movie, setting the scene for a potential clash with William and Kate.

The producers of No Time To Die want Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond to be a hit in the US, and their top priority is getting Harry and Meghan at the November screening of the film in Los Angeles.