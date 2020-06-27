A popular ASOS bikini is being mocked by shoppers around the world thanks to its skimpy design.

Pictures of the two-piece bikini were shared online on the popular Instagram page @absos_sos, a profile dedicated to poking fun at horrible retail clothing items.

Customers were so dumbfounded by the design, they compared the amount of fabric used to a medical face mask.

"Public Service Announcement: Facemasks do not work below the nose," the caption read.

Thousands flocked to the post to chip in with their thoughts, and they didn't hold back.

One commenter responded: "CRYING at the caption. Also looks like a pair of curtains on like a narrowboat or something."

"Boob curtains," one wrote while another asked: "Why am I crying at this?"

A fourth joked: "Pandemic chic."

Others believe the design is a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.

And another agreed: "Recipe for disaster after a few woo woos."

While ASOS' design has copped a lot of flak, the company won't be too fussed as the bikini has sold out on their website.

This isn't the first time an ASOS design has divided opinion.

In 2019 ASOS faced backlash over their tiny bikini top that was described as "back-to-front".

The controversial clothing comes with the front buckle which holds both sides together.

The design was also used to promote the "extreme underbook" trend, which was also described as a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.

Some said it looks mirrors what someone would look like if they put their bra on back to front while drunk.

According to the ASOS site, the daring buckle bikini is for "poolside posing only" — meaning you can't actually wear it in the water, another baffling feature of the cossie.