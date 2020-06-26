FaceApp's new gender-swapping filter strikes again, and this time it's targeted our political leaders.

Ever wondered what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would look like as a bearded man? Or National's newest leader Todd Muller with - well, hair?

Then look no further.

Stuff reporter Charlie Mitchell posted the photos to Twitter last night, renaming three party leaders with gender-swapped names.

Advertisement

"PM Jason Ardern, National leader Tracy Muller, NZ First leader Winifred Peters," he captioned the tweet.

And Twitter users quickly put their creative skills to good use.

"Jason Ardern" looks like a 90s comedian, it was quickly decided. Photo @comingupcharlie via Twitter

"Jason Ardern looks like a classic 90s-era NZ comedian," wrote one.

"I find Winifred strangely alluring," commented another.

"Todd Muller looks like a Karen lol," another said.

Some took it even further, with one Twitter user writing: "Ms Peters looks like your court-appointed lawyer who hasn't had time to take a 'deep dive' into your case notes and tells you she 'doesn't really get on with' the judge so thinks your best bet is to just 'plead guilty to whatever it is and see if you get diversion'."

According to Twitter, Todd Muller looks like a Karen. Photo @comingupcharlie via Twitter

It comes after New Zealand's favourite TV hosts caused a stir after "swapping genders" with the help of the app.

TVNZ shared a photo to Instagram of Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells transformed into their opposite genders.