A new career move from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could see the couple earning millions for speaking events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly signed with an elite speaking agency that also represents the Obamas and the Clintons.

The Sun claims the couple has joined the Harry Walker Agency which also represents Meghan's friends Serena and Venus Williams as well as TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

The moved is set to be their first career move since moving to Hollywood. The LA Times reported that the couple are planning to hold "moderated discussions" and give the keynote speeches to trade associations, businesses and community forums.

Advertisement

The talks will focus on what the couple are passionate about, such as racial justice, gender equality, the environment and mental health.

The New York-based Harry Walker Agency describes itself as "the world's leading speaker's bureau".

Barack Obama was said to have earned almost $400,000 (NZ$615,000) for one 2017 speech, and the Clintons were understood to have earned about $300,000 per talk.

Other high-profile clients boast Jane Goodall and actor Tyler Perry – the owner of the Beverly Hills mansion the royal couple are living in.

The couple first began paid speaking in February, when the prince spoke at a private event in Miami for banking giant JP Morgan.

They were reported to have earned up to almost $1 million (NZ$1.5m) for the appearance.

A source at the time told The Sun: "Harry spoke movingly about losing his mother at a young age and he also talked about leaving the UK and what that meant on him and Meghan.

"Tony Blair was there as a panellist."