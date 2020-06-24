A new career move from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could see the couple earning millions for speaking events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly signed with an elite speaking agency that also represents the Obamas and the Clintons.

The Sun claims the couple has joined the Harry Walker Agency which also represents Meghan's friends Serena and Venus Williams as well as TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

The moved is set to be their first career move since moving to Hollywood. The LA Times reported that the couple are planning to hold "moderated discussions" and give the keynote speeches to trade associations, businesses and community forums.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The talks will focus on what the couple are passionate about, such as racial justice, gender equality, the environment and mental health.

The New York-based Harry Walker Agency describes itself as "the world's leading speaker's bureau".

Barack Obama was said to have earned almost $400,000 (NZ$615,000) for one 2017 speech, and the Clintons were understood to have earned about $300,000 per talk.

View this post on Instagram

In Scotland today, The Duke of Sussex and Travalyst have hosted a summit to launch their next phase of work, putting communities first, with a mission to create a more sustainable tourism industry. • “We are a coalition of partners with a shared goal to transform the future of tourism and travel for everyone – to give people access to better information and ensure the future development of tourism positively supports the destinations that the industry relies on, and that their communities depend on. We believe travel is a good thing. It is the heart of human experience, of cultural connections and of new friendships.” - The Duke of Sussex Travalyst is working to build a future where people are able to take holidays and trips that have social, environmental and economic benefits to communities and destinations built in. There is an increasing desire for these types of trips – and we want to make them a reality for everyone. At today’s summit in Edinburgh, representatives from across the Scottish tourism sector discussed the need to encourage and incentivise sustainable practices across the supply chain, in a way that meets the needs of consumers who want more clarity on how to choose more sustainable options. Image © PA / SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Other high-profile clients boast Jane Goodall and actor Tyler Perry – the owner of the Beverly Hills mansion the royal couple are living in.

The couple first began paid speaking in February, when the prince spoke at a private event in Miami for banking giant JP Morgan.

They were reported to have earned up to almost $1 million (NZ$1.5m) for the appearance.

A source at the time told The Sun: "Harry spoke movingly about losing his mother at a young age and he also talked about leaving the UK and what that meant on him and Meghan.

"Tony Blair was there as a panellist."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.