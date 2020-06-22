Princess Eugenie is facing backlash for sharing a photo with her father Prince Andrew for Father's Day.

Eugenie, 30, posted a tribute to her father with a throwback picture of the Duke of York with her sister Beatrice as a toddler, according to the Daily Mail.

"Happy Father's Day to my father and father-in-law and to all fathers celebrating today and everyday," she wrote in the caption.

Although the photo gathered over 45,000 likes, it also sparked hundreds of comments urging the princess to get her father to work with the FBI on the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Several accounts simply wrote the name of Andrew's alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with one commenting: "Courage to wish your father ... but aren't you angry with him for what he did?"

"Please urge your Father to cooperate - those girls deserve justice, and as much as you may love your father it doesn't excuse his deplorable, disgusting and selfish behavior," wrote another.

Another wrote that the comments praising Andrew were "horrific".

"Shame on all of you."

Others shared messages of support, writing "Lovely photo of father and daughter".

Andrew is facing increasing pressure after US authorities demanded to formally interview him earlier this month about his connection with Epstein.

But the Duke refused to co-operate with them and accused them of breaking confidentiality rules and telling "complete lies".

And a source close to Andrew has since revealed his alleged attempts to help with the investigation into Epstein.

Earlier in the week, Virginia Giuffre called Andrew a "toad" after he admitted he "regretted" his failure to express sympathy on his Newsnight interview.