An Australian vet has shared a warning after an 18-month-old Labrador swallowed a toy whole while playing fetch at a dog park.

Queensland dog Brax was rushed to AEC Vets in Coolangatta after he swallowed a mini tennis ball in one gulp.

"He certainly regretted it, when it went down we were just shocked," owner Alex Hobbs told 9News.

But after three hours of surgery, the obstruction was removed and the next day Brax was able to return home.

Vet Dr Kerri Pimm told 9News this was her first time operating on a dog who'd eaten a tennis ball.

The vet urged pet owners to be careful even with pet toys. Photo / 9News

"I have removed various other things, including marbles, rocks and foam from a couch, but this was my first tennis ball," she said.

"It was literally bouncing around in his stomach."

Brax won't be allowed to play with his favourite toy any time soon.

"This is definitely the most expensive tennis ball I will ever have," his owner told 9News.

The vet has cautioned dog owners to be careful even with dog toys.

"Care needs to be taken in not giving your dog any balls or toys in general that are smaller than the size of their mouth," she said.