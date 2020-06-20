Two new portraits have today been released by Kensington Palace, marking both Father's Day and the Duke of Cambridge's 38th birthday.

The adorable photographs were shared to the Kensington Palace social media pages and are the latest to be taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

In the images, William is seen playing on the grass with his children, 2-year-old Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince George, 6.

The Duke and his children can also be seen sitting and standing on a swing that was a gift from the Duke's father, Prince Charles, as a wedding present to William and Kate.

The Duchess shot the images on Friday in the grounds of their Norfolk country home, Amner Hall, where the family have been spending their time during quarantine.

William and Kate have been determined their children will have a happy and rural childhood with both parents being hands-on during the crucial early years.

"Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it's the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish," Kate previously shared in a letter for Children's Hospice Week.