One man has shared his incredibly simple trick for peeling an onion in seconds without shedding a tear.

According to The Sun, Instagram user James Rembo shared the hack, calling it the "best way to peel an onion".

Instead of trying to peel the skin off with your fingers, Rembo says you simply need to give the onion a "good whack".

First, slice your onion in half, removing the stalk, and then hit it with your fist.

The force will bend the onion, meaning the skin will simply slide off.

Then just lift the loose skin off the onion without getting your hand dirty.

The man shared the video to Instagram. Photo / Instagram

The clip has since gone viral, getting more than 3000 likes since it was posted.

Instagram users labelled it "life-changing".

Earlier this week, a TikTok user revealed the easiest way to fill ice cube traysto stop water from splashing up into your face.

In the video that's been shared 4.3 million times, the woman asked, "Am I just dumb or did nobody else know this either?"

She then showed how you're meant to pour water on to the flat sections of the icecube tray and let it overflow into the moulds.

"So it just goes in so nicely to all four."

Thousands of comments were posted on the video, with many agreeing that they were mind-blown by the discovery.