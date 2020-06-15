A viral TikTok video has revealed the right way to fill an ice cube tray, and it turns out we've been doing it wrong our entire lives.

American TikTok user "Brittnaenae" shared the 10-second video demonstrating that water should be poured on to the flat spots between the ice cube moulds, according to the Daily Mail.

This allows the water to trickle down into the moulds without splashing or overfilling.

"Am I just dumb? Or did nobody else know this either? These little flat spots on ice cube trays are where you're supposed to fill the water," she says in the video. It's had around 4.3 million views since it was shared earlier this month.

She showed viewers how she used to fill ice cube trays, pouring water directly into the moulds, which causes it to spray all over the sink and her hands.

This TikTok user revealed how we're really meant to be using ice cube trays. Photo / TikTok

Thousands of others were quick to assure her they'd done the same for their entire lives.

One woman thought the flat sections were meant to help you pop the cubes out when they were frozen.

"Not in all my 40 years did I know this. What the hell!" commented another.

Another woman wondered why she'd bothered with six years of high school as she'd learned more life skills on TikTok than she did at school.

One woman said she was embarrassed to learn the trick at the age of 35. Others shared their techniques for avoiding spills when filling ice cube trays.

"Hold it at an angle pointing downwards and fill it from the top, then it's like a waterfall and fills up in like five seconds," wrote one.

One man said the method was "just common sense".

"I've been doing this forever, my mum taught me!" commented another.