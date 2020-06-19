Meghan Markle believes she was "destined" to quit the UK and base herself in the United States to help in the fight against racism, and is reportedly considering a career in politics.

A close friend of the Duchess of Sussex has told the Daily Mail she feels her role is "more important than ever right now" and that her relocation to her home country was "fate".

"Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she's been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution," the insider said.

"Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn't ruled out a career in politics."

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their frontline royal roles earlier this year and relocated to Los Angeles in March with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

Both are outspoken about social issues.

Meghan most recently shared a powerful video message to students at her former Los Angeles high school about George Floyd's death in police custody.

The Duchess of Sussex called recent events "absolutely devastating", admitting she "wasn't sure what to say" at first.

The couple's plans to launch a new charitable foundation hit a snag. Photo / Getty Images

"I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart," she said.

"I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing," she told the Immaculate Heart High School students.

"Because George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered ... and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know."

Meghan, who was born and raised in LA, shared her memories of the riots that occurred in the city in 1992, which she described as similarly triggered by "a senseless act of racism".

"I remember seeing men in the back of a van just holding guns and rifles. I remember pulling up at the house and seeing the tree, that had always been there, completely charred," she recalled.

"Those memories don't go away, and I can't imagine that at 17 or 18 years old, which is how old you are now, that you would have to have a different version of that same type of experience. That's something you should have an understanding of as a history lesson, not as your reality."

She went on to apologise that the world isn't "in a place where you deserve it to be".

"I am so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present," she said.

The former Suits actress ended her poignant five-minute message by urging students to take action and be leaders in inspiring change as they forge a path outside high school.

"We are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so are we," she told the students.

Meghan recently spoke up after the racism scandal involving her former best friend Jessica Mulroney. Photo / Getty Images

"You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you've ever been able to, because most of you are 18, or you're going to turn 18, and you're going to vote.

"I know you know that black lives matter, so I am already excited for what you are going to do in the world. You are equipped, you are ready, we need you and you are prepared."

It's understood both Meghan and Harry are in talks with people linked to the Black Lives Matter movement to "educate themselves".

It comes as their bid to trademark their new foundation, Archewell, was rejected this week because they didn't sign it, it was "too vague" and they didn't pay all the fees required, according to The Sun.

Meghan and Harry, who are holed up at Tyler Perry's $27 million LA mansion, confirmed plans for their charity in April and said they "look forward" to getting back to work after stepping away from the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex has also reportedly cut ties with her former best friend, Jessica Mulroney, in recent weeks amid her racially charged clash with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter.

Meghan was reportedly "absolutely mortified" at discovering Mulroney had allegedly threatened to sue the black influencer after they became embroiled in a war of words, with Exeter claiming the stylist has taken offence to her "generic call to action" asking white influencers to use their voice to support the Black Lives Matter protests.

Despite her public apology, Mulroney has since been dropped from her Good Morning America role and had her reality show, I Do, Redo axed, along with several other lucrative contracts.