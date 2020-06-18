Just a couple of months after Meghan and Prince Harry announced they were setting up an ambitious new charity, their application for a trademark has been refused.

According to The Sun, the former royals' application for their non-profit was rejected because it was unsigned, "too vague", and they didn't pay all the necessary fees.

Harry and Meghan reportedly delayed the launch of their charity after moving to Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they hit another snag with the US Patent and Trademark Office after sending in their application on March 3.

Documents obtained by The Sun show that the application was filed by Cobblestone Lane LLC, registered in Delaware but linked to a Hollywood power lawyer's Beverly Hills Offices. This lawyer has worked for Meghan for several years.

Harry and Meghan were looking into creating a non-profit to offer a multimedia educational empire, emotional support groups, and a wellbeing website similar to Meghan's former blog, The Tig.

Their application was reviewed on May 26 and the couple were sent an "Irregularity Notice" citing multiple errors, including the vague nature of the proposed charity work.

The notice calls for several changes to be made by their lawyer, Marjorie Witter Norman, by August 22, or the application will be "abandoned".

The couple announced plans to set up a new charity in April. Photo / Getty Images

The International Bureau deems the non-profit's list of goods and services "too vague" to be classified.

"The wording 'providing a website featuring content relating to philanthropy, monetary giving, volunteer and career opportunities' in International Class 35 is also indefinite and over broad, and must be clarified to specify the nature of the content provided," the notice reads.

It also states that Meghan and Harry need to pay more fees to get the application processed.

The couple were sent a Non-Final Action on June 2, meaning they can hold their trademark without it being active until the required changes have been filed.

And in one final mistake, the examiner claims that the application itself was unsigned and thus "not properly verified".

One in five trademark applications fail their first examination by the USPTO, The Sun understands.

Meghan and Harry had confirmed plans for their charity in April and were "looking forward" to getting back to work after ditching their Sussex Royal brand and leaving royal life in January.

The word Arche, a Greek word meaning "source of action", was the inspiration for their son Archie's name as well as the name of their charity, Archewell.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the couple said :"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

The charity aims to provide "classes, lectures, seminars, conferences, workshops, and retreats on a variety of topics", host "events and exhibitions for cultural, sporting, health, mental health and entertainment purposes", run a mentoring scheme, and self-publish articles, books, music, magazines, podcasts, television shows, and computer software.

Reports this week say they've delayed these plans until at least next year while they join efforts to fight coronavirus and back the Black Lives Matter movement.

A source told the Daily Telegraph a public launch was "off the cards."

"What's absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there's no point in rushing.

"They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."