If you struggle to stop your toddler eating sand every time they play in the sandpit, this TikTok mum has the solution.

Tiktok user @elleannachristine shared how she makes her own edible sand for her kids, according to Buzzfeed.

All you need is a blender and a bag of Cheerios cereal. Blitz up the cereal in the blender, add some sandpit toys and you're good to go.

Sensory play sand isn't new - it's been around for years - but several parents didn't know about it.

The clip has had more than 2.6 million views and has inspired mums all over the world.

This edible sand trend has gone viral with parents on TikTok. Photo / 123rf

It's the perfect solution if you're worried about your kid eating sand - and if you're okay with feeding them the powder at the bottom of the cereal bag most of us tend to avoid.

"Wow so glad I watched as I've been looking for something to replace sand for my great grandson. He loves Cheerios. Perfect," commented one TikTok user.

"This is a great idea!!!! But I wouldn't let the baby get used to putting "sand" into his or her mouth," warned another.