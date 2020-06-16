At just 2 years old, little Stormi Webster has graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia alongside her makeup mogul mother, Kylie Jenner, for the magazine's 24th edition.

The shoot took place at their $60 million home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and was done via Zoom as the US continues to quarantine its citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

The toddler and her mum were photographed by the Morelli Brothers who snapped the images online.

In the photos, Kylie is seen cradling Stormi's head as she rests on her mum for a sweet moment.

Advertisement

Kylie revealed on Instagram that the image was shot on her iPhone: "new cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iphone @morellibrothers #VogueCS."

The cover shares the headline "Bedtime Story" and in behind the scenes images posted by the photographers, the mother and daughter can be seen snuggled up in bed together for the shoot.

Vogue CS shared the cover on their Instagram account with more details of the shoot: "#OnceUponATime, Princess #KylieJenner was born into the most-watched family in the world.

"She has become the most powerful #Influencer on the planet, Stormi's mother, a #BeautyMogul and it seems that everything she wishes for comes true.

"While Kylie and Stormi were quarantined at their home in Los Angeles, @morellibrothers photographed them exclusively for #VogueCS via Zoom call."

While it might seem like a major milestone for a 2-year-old and makes her the youngest Kardashian-Jenner to grace Vogue, it's actually not Stormi's first magazine cover.

In 2019 she appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia alongside her mother and her grandmother, Kris Jenner.