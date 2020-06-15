A mother has taken to Reddit looking for support, after her husband told her she "overreacted" when she complained about a barista in a cafe who woke up her sleeping baby by grinding coffee beans.

The mum explained how the coffee shop near her house has recently reopened so she decided to go get a coffee, with her 9-month-old daughter.

"It wasn't busy, but because there were only three baristas (only two serving customers) working the service was slow. That's fine, I wasn't in a rush," she said in her post.

"But the second I walked in, I was struck by how loud their coffee grinder was. It wasn't just shut off in a few seconds though, but kept going and going, since the third barista was grinding a HUGE bag of coffee all at once," she added.

The woman described how her daughter woke up screaming with the first minute.

"After five minutes, I ask the barista if she could stop using the coffee grinder as it's disturbing my baby, and she agrees and turns off the machine," the woman recalled.

"While I'm waiting for my drink, I manage to get my daughter to start dozing again, until the barista turns on the grinder AGAIN, making my daughter cry all over again. At this point I snap at the barista for turning it on when I'm still there, as she can clearly see that she has caused my daughter to cry again.

"The barista says she was doing something else with the grinder that was more urgent, but could she have really not waited until I left? Anyways, the other baristas were extremely cold to me and didn't even say anything when they gave me my drink."

The woman said she went home and emailed the cafe manager who apologised and offered her a gift card.

However, when she described the situation to her husband, he wasn't as sympathetic.

"He doesn't think I should have emailed the manager at all, and that I overreacted," she wrote.

The woman posted on the subreddit "Am I the A**hole", where Reddit users usually post real-life situations for others to decide whether or not they were in the wrong.

The posts often divide people in the comments. However, in this situation, the overwhelming majority of users agreed that the mum was in the wrong and should not have snapped at the barista for doing her job.

"The manager doesn't agree with you. He just gave you the good service speech and a gift card so that you won't harm his business by bitching about it."

"How dare they make coffee in a coffee shop," one person commented.

"If your child is sleeping, it is not the rest of the world's responsibility to keep quiet. It's your responsibility to take your child someplace appropriate for sleeping - which is not the middle of a retail business," another person said.

"Next time, make coffee at home instead of complaining about workers doing their job," someone else added.