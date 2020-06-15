Kiwis who enjoy both burgers and icecream have a chance to try a combination of both, thanks to Ben & Jerry's — but the new product has raised a few eyebrows.

The popular icecream brand has launched "The Impossible To Eat Burger" for a limited time at Commercial Bay, Ponsonby, Mission Bay and Christchurch Scoop Shops. It is also available to order on UberEats.

The unusual treat includes a sweet brioche bun, Biscoff spread, Ben & Jerry's icecream and chocolate or caramel sauce.

It also features waffle pieces that represent the lettuce and tomatoes.

Advertisement

The icecream burger is the first product the brand is launching as it kicks off a new "fast food series".

"The indulgent burger will also be the first in a series of special creations, inspired by New Zealand's favourite fast foods, which will be available on the menu in Ben & Jerry's Scoop Stores in the coming months," a Ben & Jerry's spokesperson said.

"Fans should keep an eye out in their local Scoop Store and through the Ben & Jerry's Facebook and Instagram pages to be among the first to find out the next unique icecream creation to tantalise the taste buds."

Introducing our NEW Impossible to Eat Burger 🍔 Pick your favourite chunks & swirls to be sandwiched between a delicious... Posted by Ben & Jerry's on Sunday, 14 June 2020

Kiwis and Australians have had mixed reviews about the icecream snack.

"Their Ideas just get keep getting stranger. Not the best one they have come up with," one person wrote.

Another added: "I am disturbed and intrigued."

While another wrote: "Nobody asked for this."

Meanwhile others were keen to give it a try, with friends tagging each other and already making plans to order the treat.

Advertisement

"I'll make sure to tell you how good it is when I get one," one person wrote.

Another added: "The only burger I will eat."

While another excitedly wrote: "Next Uber eats order!!"