Prince William and Kate are being closely monitored by senior members of the royal family including the Queen and Prince Philip, according to royal author Tom Quinn.

Quinn spoke on UK TV channel 5's William & Kate: Too Good to Be True documentary, explaining that the Queen and Prince Philip were keeping a close eye on William, 37, who is second in line to the throne, and queen-in-waiting Kate, 38, reports the Daily Mail.

The senior royals are anxious that the Cambridges will repeat "mistakes made by other young royals", Quinn claimed, and they "didn't want that to happen again".

The doco also reveals Kate and William's love story, as the pair met while they were students at St Andrews in 2001 and tied the knot in 2011.

Kensington Palace have not commented on the documentary.

William is second in line to the throne after his father Charles, while the Queen at 94 is the longest-reigning British monarch for date, having been on the throne for 68 years.

The Queen will be 95 next year, the same age at which Philip stepped down from his public role, and there are rumours she may hand over the control of the monarchy to Charles.

In the meantime, Kate has been taking on more responsibilities to help the Queen in recent years.

The romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton began off-camera in Scotland, when the king-to-be fell for the art history student - quite literally.

Quinn revealed that William was so eager to meet Kate in 2001 that he tripped over.

"One of the funny stories is he was so desperate to meet her that as he walked towards her, he apparently tripped and said, "Oh that's a terrible start, you're going to think I'm a complete clot"."

The doco revealed that Kate was quick to make space in her life for a high-profile relationship when she graduated.

She worked part-time as an accessory buyer for Jigsaw, having asked to work part-time to accommodate her relationship with a very "high profile man", according to royal commentator Rebecca English.

The decision to work part-time was "unusual for a modern woman," English said.

"She did that job for a while, but unfortunately the attention of photographers following her to and from work became too much."

Both William and Kate have become more involved in royal duties over the years, and have stepped up particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Experts say the couple felt it was their responsibility to comfort people during lockdown.

Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward told the Sun that the Duke and Duchess wanted to use their influence to benefit the rest of the royal family during the health crisis.

The couple celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary this week, as she also says that Kate "wears the trousers" in the relationship.

Since lockdown began on March 23 in the UK, William and Kate have had several Zoom calls with essential workers, clapped for carers, and William even joined in a comedy sketch for the BBC's Big Night In.

They've also launched Our Frontline, a mental health initiative to help frontline workers coping with the pandemic.

Seward says they feel they are the only influential royals young enough to be "out there" at the moment.

"They have the highest profile and want to use it to the benefit of the monarchy, which has to be seen as being a comfort to people at this time."