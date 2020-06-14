Victoria Beckham has revealed her fitted dresses were a "sign of insecurity".

The 46-year-old fashion designer has confessed she used to wear "structured dresses with corsetry" and she now realises she did this to cope with her own insecurities.



Asked if there ever was a time where she felt confused about her personal style, she said: "No, not really. When I was in the Spice Girls there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life I have never worked with a stylist. I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed. Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted."



And Victoria admits her style changed the busier she got.

Speaking to The Guardian's Weekend magazine graduate special edition, she added: "As the business took off and I got busier, my style changed, because I just can't run around the studio doing everything in high heels. I'm juggling a lot: being a mum, being a wife, being in the studio every day. I remember one time at a show in New York where I wore a pair of masculine trousers and trainers, and everyone went crazy, 'Oh my God, she's wearing trainers!' My confidence has definitely grown as I've got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don't feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress."