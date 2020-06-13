It took years of petitions but it finally happened: Band-Aid has announced the launch of a new line of bandages with a range of different skin tone colours, going from pale beige to dark brown.

The company says the range will "embrace the beauty of diverse skin".

Band-Aid, owned by Johnson & Johnson, will roll out the new products to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

View this post on Instagram

We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣ ⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ ⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣ ⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣ ⁣ We can, we must and we will do better.

A post shared by BAND-AID® Brand Bandages (@bandaidbrand) on

The new range has been applauded on social media, with people saying that "it took long enough" but "it's never too late".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Some will say it's not enough, others will say it took too long. While there's no arguing both points, if this is what it takes to make progress, I'll take it," one Twitter user said.

Other people, however, pointed out that it took Band-Aid many decades of selling paler skin coloured bandages before they made the change.

"It took 100 years Band-Aid. #WeSeeYou," one Twitter user said.

It is not yet known when the new bandages will be on sale.

Related articles: