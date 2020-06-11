Australian chocolate lovers are furious after Cadbury revealed a new Caramilk bar would only be available in New Zealand.

The shock discovery was made by news.com.au after investigating photos that emerged online of a Caramilk Hokey Pokey bar – a mix of the cult Cadbury block and golden honeycomb pieces – sparking rumours of the new choccy.

After speculation over the authenticity of photos, Cadbury confirmed the new creation was real but said fans in Australia would miss out.

"We're excited to confirm that we are launching Caramilk Hokey Pokey in New Zealand this year," Cadbury marketing manager Kate Watson told news.com.au.

"The combination of Cadbury Caramilk and Hokey Pokey brings together two iconic Kiwi flavours in the one delicious Cadbury block.

A photo of the new Caramilk Hokey Pokey block was leaked online, sparking fierce speculation. in it has emerged online. Photo / Caramilk Addicts Club, Facebook

"While Caramilk Hokey Pokey won't be launching in Australia this year, we'd love to hear if it's a flavour combo Aussie Caramilk fans would like to see us launch in future."

In response, Aussie Caramilk fans have begun a "revolt", calling on the confectionery giant to not exclude them from the "Hokey Pokey goodness".

"Thanks to (news.com.au), we now have confirmation that Caramilk Hokey Pokey is only being launched in New Zealand," a post on Caramilk Addicts Club read.

"But Cadbury Australia have been known to bow to public pressure before, so why not post a comment on their page and let them know that Aussies want some of that Hokey Pokey goodness too!!! (I just did!)"

The prompt sparked devastated chocolate lovers to smash Cadbury's social media pages with requests – while disappointed users expressed outrage over the decision to leave Australia out.

"Seriously Cadbury? Why would you deny all those Aussie Caramilk addicts from enjoying this too?" one wrote.

"Another product only available in NZ while we still wait for the original in Australia," someone else commented, noting that regular Caramilk bars have been hard to come by in recent months.

"It's a joke! How can they make it and send it to NZ but not supply us here in Australia," another said.

While one furious fan said: "I am voting with my wallet again and no longer buy any of their chocolates until I see Caramilk back on shelves."

The frustration comes after days of speculation around the new block when images of the Hokey Pokey variety were leaked online.

"Someone sent me this photo today and then followed that with, can't buy it in Australia ... I can't even find it online in NZ!!?? It came from someone who works at Cadbury's ... #findthehokeypokey" the post in Caramilk Addicts Club read.

But after news.com.au discovered the bar would only be available in New Zealand, Aussies were left disappointed. Photo / Caramilk Addicts Club, Facebook

Another snap of the rumoured chocolate block was shared in the Aussie As Facebook group where it received hundreds of comments, with one declaring it the "best thing to come out of 2020".

"This is next-level goodness," one wrote.

"Shut up and take my money," another said.

Last year, Cadbury teased Caramilk fans in a similar way when a photo of a Twirl edition of the caramelised white chocolate bar was leaked online. Sure enough, the chocolate is now on sale across Australia.

Earlier this year the brand did the same with the comeback of its Marble bar, remaining tight-lipped until the last minute.