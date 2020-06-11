Australian house plant lovers are snapping up absolute bargains at Bunnings, with the retailer selling Fiddle-Leaf Fig plants for as little as $4.

The plant usually retails for anything between $20 and $200, sometimes even upwards of that.

Now, one beady-eyed shopper has found the Fiddle-Leaf Fig plants for $3.75 at Bunnings in Australia and Aussie plant lovers are rushing to snag the bargain.

"Bunnings are selling baby figs for $3.75, I think I'm in love," a Facebook user wrote on the Crazy Indoor Plant People Australia group.

Keen plant lovers reacted with excitement: "Omg! How cute are these," one member wrote.

"Heading to Bunnings tomorrow," said another.

Bunnings is also selling a range of affordable succulents, priced between $4 and $5 for a 65mm and 85mm.

"I got my new baby from Bunnings for $4.95 in Wollongong," one shopper wrote on social media.

"I got one from Bunnings in South Australia two weeks ago and it was less than $5," another one added.

Fiddle leaf fig. Photo / Bunnings

Multiple users said they are stocking up on the cheap plant.

"I told myself I would never buy a fiddle leaf fig then I see these babies … Couldn't stop myself," a person said.

Bunnings has no Fiddle-Leaf Fig plants listed on its New Zealand website at the moment.

"We work closely with local growers to offer a wide range of affordable plants including our baby house plant range that starts at just $2.97," Andrew Grant, Bunnings National Greenlife Buyer told the Herald.

HOW TO GROW A FIDDLE LEAF

Fig trees require a premium standard potting mix when planted indoors.

It is recommended to use a large, sturdy pot or container, as the plant can get quite large and heavy — then re-pot every two years to maintain health and vigour.

Apply a controlled-release fertiliser when potting up indoor plants like the fiddle leaf. A water-soluble liquid fertiliser should be applied every month during spring and summer.

- With news.com.au