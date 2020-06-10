HEALTH BY CHOICE

Our modern world is moving at a rapid pace. With computers, cell phones, laptops, tablets and other technology so readily available people are expected to work at a fast pace while trying to multitask.

Because of this constant "doing", stress levels have never been higher. With so much on our plates, our inner peace and mental health are suffering because we forget to allow the downtime earned in order to de-stress from the busyness of life.

Exercise is the magic. It is not only good for the body, but for the brain. It reduces stress and anxiety by increasing soothing brain chemicals like endorphins and GABA. Antibodies that strengthen the immune system are elevated as well and endocannabinoids (just like the active ingredient in cannabis) are released that play a role in mood, memory and pain sensation.

By burning the equivalent of 350 calories three times a week through sustained, sweat-inducing activity, symptoms of depression can be reduced to the same level as antidepressants but with none of the side effects.

Composed of 100 billion individual neural cells that each communicate with up to 10,000 neighbours, the brain is an amazing complex structure. As researchers work at discovering more about how important vigorous physical activity is towards prevention and as a healing modality for mental and emotional health, the significance of it is becoming paramount.

We can't experience physical health without enjoying mental health as well because they are closely linked together. The simple truth is, the more one exercises, the healthier the brain is.

Fitness is not something that ends at the neck. As the central processing unit for all other bodily systems and processes, the health of the brain needs to be at the top of our priority list and exercise is, essentially, the "oil" that keeps the wheels in our brains functioning at peak performance.

Exercise provides a boost of energy to the software in our brains and stimulates energy in the rest of our body. In other words, it prevents age-related cognitive decline. In fact, meta-analysis of more than a dozen related studies on the effects of physical activity and the development of brain illnesses, revealed that exercise reduces the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease by 28 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

These types of illnesses are not only life changing to those experiencing them, but they devastate families. These studies alone should motivate anyone, not already exercising, to get up and move!

The benefits of exercise last long after the exercise does. When we exercise our brains receive a nice boost of blood and this positively affects the way we think, how we feel and what we do throughout the day. In other words, exercising provides our minds with a reward - an "energy high" and this clarity helps our minds to be quick and sharp, our concentration to be better and our memory gets stronger as well.

The hippocampus is the brain's memory centre. Assuming we support it with healthy habits, it is capable of adapting and releasing hormones from the muscles and growing new cells throughout our entire lifetime even into our 90s.

It may seem counter-intuitive at first, but when the body feels tired and fatigued or stressed out, movement is the perfect medicine and exercise is exactly what the doctor ordered. It is empowered to rejuvenate the body and mind in a very short period, offering the biggest "bang for your buck" in terms of how much energy you put out and what you receive back.

Reversely, when inactive and the vital connections in the brain are compromised and begin breaking down in massive numbers, everything we once understood in our world becomes foreign and even frightening because our world no longer functions the way it once did. And, the longer we remain inactive, the greater our chances of compounding the situation and developing heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

We may experience a gradual loss of mobility that eventually imprisons us to a bed-ridden state.

Studies reveal that inflammation is the most significant driving force escalating neurogenerative disease and regular exercise has proven to significantly lower it in both the body and the brain.

Other benefits the brain enjoys that being active and exercising provide include increased blood flow with a boost in compounds that protect the nerves, improved survival of neurons, reduction of plaque in the brain and a change in the way damaging proteins act inside the brain which slows the onset of dementia.

To sum up, being active means being alive and exercise is the all-natural, no-pill prescription for stellar physical and mental health. Paired with proper diet, they are the dynamic duo empowered to increase the enjoyment of life and extend lifespan.

Even if you currently suffer from brain related issues, you can reclaim lost memory capacity, build and boost lost reasoning ability and emotional stability along with a host of other neurological functions and exercise is the tool that gets you there.

Bottom line is this: Our body is one operating unit and strengthening our physical health, strengthens and improves our mental health. It's a win-win for all involved and the best way for us to keep our sanity and not lose our minds!

• Carolyn Hansen is co-owner at Anytime Fitness.