A woman has been labelled a genius after using two unlikely products to de-fog her car headlights - with great success.

Taking to Facebook, Perth woman Leonie made her headlights look brand new and sparkly after combining toothpaste and baking powder before rubbing the mixture on the surface.

The DIY mum said the results were incredible and wanted to share how she did it to help others.

"I fixed the headlights on my car using a mix of toothpaste and baking powder and good old fashioned elbow grease! It worked really well and the headlights came up a treat," she wrote online.

A Perth woman has used to unlikely products to de-fog her car headlights and make them look sparkling new. Photo / Facebook

Leonie explained she used a paper towel to apply the mixture then used her fingers to rub it in further.

After a generous scrub, she rubbed it off and found the headlights looked brand new.

Headlights often become foggy over time if they are made from plastic.

Toothpaste contains a mild abrasive that buffs out most surfaces for a smooth and clean feel.

After sharing the hack online, she was flooded with messages with hundreds saying how impressed they are with the end result.

"Wow I need to do this on my Mini one is really bad, I might give this a go tomorrow," one woman said.

"Magic erasers work wonderfully too - my car detailer uses them and my car headlights come up brand new,'" another said.

A third said: "I've done in past it works well but doesn't last very long."

"Good to know, we always just buy new light covers," another woman said.