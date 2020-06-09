The editor of popular food magazine Bon Appetit has resigned following allegations about the publication's lack of inclusion and representation.

Adam Rapoport, who helms the Condé Nast publication announced his resignation today following outcries from staff after a photo of the editor in brownface resurfaced, The Huffington Post reports.

The publication is well known for its successful video content on YouTube, where the magazine's writers teach viewers recipes in the "Test Kitchen". The channel has over six million subscribers and its videos have amassed over 1.3 billion views.

Adam Rapoport resigned from his role as Bon Appetit's Editor In Chief. Photo / Getty Images

Sohla El-Waylly's Instagram story called for Rapoport's resignation. Photo / Instagram @sohlae

"I've been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity," she wrote on her Instagram.

El-Waylly also called for Rapoport to resign and some of her colleagues posted their messages of support.

Senior Food Editor Molly Baz wrote: "Please let it be known that I stand with my family @bonappetitmag and do not support the behaviour of our current editor in chief."

She also vowed not to appear in any Bon Appetit videos until BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) received equal pay for their video appearances.

Senior Food Editor Andy Baraghani called the editor's brown face photo "beyond inexcusable," and said he had "no desire" to appear in the magazine's YouTube videos until POC were fairly compensated for their appearances.

Associate editor Christina Chaey wrote that she was "disgusted and humiliated" by Rapoport's actions.

"It is a disgrace to my colleagues of colour who have been doing the real, all-too-often invisible labour."

Haven't tweeted since before Trump was elected. But like so many at @bonappetit who can't be silent right now, I am disgusted and humiliated by my editor-in-chief's actions. It is a disgrace to my colleagues of color who have been doing the real, all-too-often invisible labor. https://t.co/poVXGz6pnh — Christina Chaey (@christinachaey) June 8, 2020

Former photographer for Bon Appetit Alex Lau had also posted a Twitter thread where he wrote about why he left the magazine.

"One of the main reasons was that white leadership refused to make changes that my BIPOC coworkers and I constantly pushed for."