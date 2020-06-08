A UK mum has been left "speechless" after receiving what she originally thought was a welcome letter from a new neighbour.

But the letter turned out to be a complaint about her 16-month-old son's "non-stop stomping" during the day.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, recently moved to Newhaven in Edinburgh with her husband and son as she'd been furloughed from her hospitality job and her husband had been made redundant.

The couple were horrified when they read the letter, which threatened to call the property agent if their son kept "running around".

"There's two apartments below - please have some respect, it's not fair, especially after 12-hour shifts."

The mum told Edinburgh Live that she had moved to give her son a better life, as they'd previously lived in an area filled with "neighbours partying, arguing and basically showing anti-social behaviour during the night".

She said the first week in the new apartment was like a "tropical" paradise, as her son was able to play outside during the day due to the warm weather.

She said she wanted to share her public response to the letter to encourage people to be kinder to each other.

In a letter to the neighbours, she wrote: "Despite being a mother or even a woman, all you need is to be a human to understand that the fact it's very hard for me as a mother of a 16-month-old boy and wife to keep everyone positive and happy while I try to wash, clean, cook and unpack constantly.

"It's almost impossible to not allow a 16-month-old boy to be running while he has no friends to play with, no soft play to entertain him and no nursery to be looked after and also he is a child and children need to play freely - now more so than ever!"