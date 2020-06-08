A couple in the United States decided to join in on the Black Lives Matter protests on their wedding day.

Shortly after they tied the knot, Dr Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon tied the knot, the couple joined in on march, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Gordons were posing for their wedding photos outside the Logan Hotel and decided to participate in the peaceful demonstrations.

The day of their nuptials has gone viral after a video of the couple, who are both black, joined in on the peaceful protests.

According to the publication, the crowd marching to City Hall made way for the couple and they kissed in the middle of the street.

"The power of love on so many levels," wrote Rachel E Lopez, who posted a clip of the couple on Twitter. The video has since racked up more than seven million views.

Others chimed in on social media and congratulated the couple.

Marchers stood around the couple as they held hands. Photo / Twitter @Rachel_E_Lopez

"Something beautiful in mad times," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said the protest was the "perfect wedding venue".

I just witnessed a wedding party at the protest in Philadelphia and I am crying it’s so beautiful. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/TMyXTpDedG — remix skylar (@flex_apro) June 6, 2020

According to Nine Honey, the couple had previously postponed their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to go ahead with a smaller event than planned.

Protests across the United States and the world have been ongoing since May 26, after Minneapolis man George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

In Auckland an estimated 4000 people gathered in Aotea Square last week, and hundreds joined in on smaller protests in Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.