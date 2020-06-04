Safe sex during the world's Covid-19 pandemic shouldn't just equate to using protection below the belt.

A new study from Harvard University claims that hooking up carries some risk for transmitting Covid-19 and recommends sexual partners and couples wear a face mask while doing the deed.

The research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, ranked sexual situations based on how likely it is to catch coronavirus while in the act.

Their findings suggested masks are required when having sex with people other than those who they are quarantined with.

If you have a lover outside of your bubble, the study suggests you should keep your mask on, avoid kissing, oral sex and anything else that involves urine or sexual fluid.

It also says people should shower before and after, and clean the surface used with alcoholic wipes.

The study also mentions that having sex with people who are together in quarantine is safer, but there is still a risk.

It says someone leaving the bubble to get groceries or run errands could come into contact with Covid sufferer and become an asymptomatic carrier, putting their partner at risk.

Researchers say the safest approach to sexual activity is to abstain, writing: "low risk for infection, though not feasible for many". Another option, they add, is masturbation.

New Zealand, however, only has one active Covid-19 case left, and there is no suggestion from local health authorities that couples should be wearing masks or abstaining from love-making.