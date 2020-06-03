Kate Middleton "snaps her fingers and Kensington Palace comes running" - that's what Meghan Markle has allegedly told friends of royal reactions to a tell-all article about the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle has complained to friends that while she was "shredded" by the media and had little backing from the palace, her sister-in-law appears to have support in spades.

Markle's comments follow an article in Tatler magazine, considered the British "society bible", which ran a cover story about Kate – headlined "Catherine the Great".

It made several accusations about the Duchess of Cambridge including that she had an eating disorder like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and that she was exhausted after taking on extra duties since Prince Harry and Markle stepped down as senior royals.

The response to Kate's article has come as "... a slap in the face for Harry because he repeatedly asked for an updated, revised media policy - or at least a conversation about his concerns," Photo / Getty Images

In response, while William and Kate have taken legal action, Kensington Palace made a swift and unusual move, issuing a statement that claimed the article featured "a swath of inaccuracies and false representations".

In contrast, "Meghan said Kensington Palace never once came to her defence when she was being shredded by the media," a friend has allegedly told the Daily Mail.

"Now Kate gets a bit of negative press, and the Palace comes out in less than 24 hours to rebuke the claims made against her."

The Sun reports that, according to friends, Markle has shared her despair over being plagued by negative press, and says despite pleas from her husband, Prince Harry, the palace never took on her battles.

Such was the extent of harassment Markle felt and lack of support from Harry's family that it has been noted as one of the reasons the couple left royal life and moved to the US earlier this year.

According to Markle's friend, the response to Kate's article has come as "... a slap in the face for Harry because he repeatedly asked for an updated, revised media policy – or at least a conversation about his concerns," they told The Sun.

"All fell on deaf ears, and then Kate comes along, snaps her fingers and gets an outpouring of support.

"Meghan says it's just so telling.

"She explained this was one of the main reasons why she and Harry said their goodbyes to royal life – the lack of support and complete disregard for the pain and anguish Meghan suffered while being crucified in the media.

"Meghan said, rather than backing her, she was made to feel like she was asking too much, expecting too much, when all she wanted was support from the powers that be."