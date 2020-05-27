Warning: Distressing content.

A new Netflix documentary about Jeffrey Epstein contains a new shocking allegation about Prince Andrew.

In the documentary, Filthy Rich, Virginia Roberts further accuses the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, the Sun reports.

Andrew has repeatedly denied Roberts' claims, and maintains that he never met her - despite a photograph showing the pair together.

Epstein was found dead in a New York jail last August while he was facing sex trafficking charges, and Andrew and the billionaire were friends.

The now 36-year-old Roberts says: "I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew. Somebody put their hand up and say he can't just get away with this."

Netflix documentary reveals new claims from accuser Virginia Roberts. Photo / Getty Images

One of the explosive claims in the documentary is the conversation the Prince and Roberts allegedly had when they met.

According to the Sun, Andrew mentioned Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie when he was talking to her friend Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Ghislaine has this favourite guessing game that she does.

"She goes to Prince Andrew: 'How old do you think Virginia is? He said 17. She's like: 'Oh you're right'. They made a little joke about it.

"He's like: 'Oh my daughters aren't far from your age. My daughter's a little bit younger than you'."

When the conversation took place in March 2001, Beatrice was 12 at the time, and Eugenie was about to turn 11.

Roberts also commented on Andrew's now infamous interview with Newsnight, and revealed how she felt after watching it.

Virginia Roberts reveals a shocking conversation she allegedly had with Prince Andrew in a new documentary. Photo / Supplied

She said: "As a victim I think one thing that we ask for is acknowledgement and some remorse. This guy didn't have any remorse at all."

The documentary also features witness Steve Scully, who alleges he saw Roberts and Andrew kissing.

Scully recounts what he saw.

"It was probably around 2004, I saw Prince Andrew. He was at the pool. He was with at that time an unknown girl to me.

"She was young, She didn't have any top on. They were engaged in foreplay. He was grabbing her and grinding against her."