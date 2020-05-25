Celebrities are embracing a new tattoo trend and displaying it proudly on social media.

"Boob chandelier" is the tattoo trend that involves inking a chandelier tattoo under the breasts.

Underboob tattoos have been gaining popularity in recent times, with celebrities such as Sarah Hyland, Rihanna and Cara Delevingne display tattoos under the breasts.

Miley Cyrus also has a tattoo under her breast with the words "Just breathe".

The "boob chandelier" is a tattoo of the classy lighting fixture, inked under the breasts.

Actress Lena Dunham and Love Island star Olivia Bowen are two of the celebrities who've recently displayed their version of the trend.

A number of Instagram influencers have also got their sternum inked.

The latest tattoo craze is not exclusive to the feminine body, as many men are also getting tattoos in the same place.

Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Harry Styles are two of the celebrities with tattoos on their sternum.