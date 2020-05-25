From their lavish wedding to extensive renovations on Frogmore Cottage and private travel bills, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly cost British taxpayers $87.8 million.

That's according to claims by British politician Norman Baker. Page Six has reported that Baker, a former liberal democrat for East Sussex who is known for his harsh commentary of the royals, says the pair used taxpayer dollars for "it seems, whatever they want."

While the pair have donated profits from their wedding to British charities recently, Baker claims they spent $65 million in taxpayer money on getting hitched, $1.92 million on travel, $1.1 million in staff costs, $2.78 million on Kensington Palace apartment renovations and racked up another renovations bill of around $4.82 million for Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage. Photo / Getty Images

He also points to a figure of $13.93 million for a security team.

When they announced they were stepping down as senior royals they also pledged to begin repaying the costs for the work done on Frogmore, which was to be their family home.

News outlet 9Honey has pointed out, however, that all working members of the royal family spend millions in taxpayer dollars to carry out royal duties and keep up their lifestyles.

The UK's publicly funded Sovereign Grant is used to pay senior members of the royal family in lieu of their having an independent career and income.

Indeed, before stepping away from his duties, Prince Harry was able to draw on money from his father, Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall Estate - to the tune of almost $10 million per annum, split with his brother William.

He also had a shared allowance of a further $10.1 million, again split with William, and allocated by his grandmother, The Queen, from the Sovereign Grant.