Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept a low profile since relocating to Los Angeles from London (via Canada) earlier this year – even managing to keep the news of their US arrival under wraps for weeks.

It's emerged they are holed up in US actor and producer Tyler Perry's opulent $27 million eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, Tuscan-style Beverly Hills pad, which sits on 9ha in an exclusive guard-gated community.

While the royal couple may have shut down their own Instagram account, a quick scroll through their landlord's social media provides plenty of glimpses of their new abode.

A look inside Meghan and Harry's $27 million Beverly Hills pad. Photo / Instagram
In one picture previously posted on Instagram by the 50-year-old Hollywood mogul, a large balcony can be seen with sweeping views of the area.

Another image features one of the home's many bathrooms – boasting a stunning Grecian design, complete with white columns and a sunken Jacuzzi.

A photo uploaded during the festive period offers a look at the property's living space:
huge windows, an expensive-looking couch and soft lighting. The picture Perry shared also features a glimpse at the adjoining (and extravagant) dining room.

One of the mansion's 12 bathrooms. Photo / Instagram
The room most likely being occupied by baby Archie, who just turned 1, is also featured on Perry's Instagram – a gorgeous grey and white nursery originally designed for his now-5-year-old son, Aman.

Meghan, a well-known foodie, is sure to have been thrilled with Perry's sleek kitchen, which includes a marble island, double oven and hob and blackboard.

In 2014, Perry also shared a photo from inside his study, showcasing a heavy leather armchair, fireplace, mahogany doors, a vintage-style desk and embroidered carpet.

The room that could be Archie's bedroom. Photo / Instagram
There's been no indication of how long Meghan and Harry plan to stay in Perry's mansion – although it's understood they have been house-hunting for a place of their own in that area.

The celeb-studded hillside is certainly a far cry from their former British pad, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which they renovated for $4.5 million and then lived in for less than a year before making the move to Northern America.

The stunning living and dining rooms. Photo / Instagram
There was backlash over the decision, as taxpayers had forked out payment for a large chunk of the barely-used refurbishments, but it has been recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now begun the process of repayments.

The well-stocked and sleekly-designed kitchen. Photo / Instagram
